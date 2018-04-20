KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in possession of a loaded pistol and a pipe bomb was arrested after crashing a motorcycle that had been stolen in south-central Oregon.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says the theft victim saw a man riding his stolen motorcycle Thursday and gave chase. When the chase ended in a crash, the victim held the suspect on the ground until deputies arrived.
Deputies who arrested Darrel Grisel after a struggle say he had a gun, a bomb and a substantial amount of meth.
The Herald and News reports six homes were temporarily evacuated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Grisel was treated for scrapes at a Klamath Falls hospital and then booked into jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a destructive device and other crimes.
___
Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com