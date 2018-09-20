PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is joining with Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Democratic members of Oregon’s congressional delegation to condemn U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
At a rally and news conference Thursday at a Planned Parenthood office in Portland, the group urged voters to insist on an investigation into decades-old allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh before moving forward.
Speakers — including U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer — told attendees that Kavanaugh’s successful nomination could threaten a woman’s right to an abortion even in a liberal state like Oregon.
Kavanaugh has been accused by Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, of sexually assaulting Ford at a party in the 1980s in a Maryland suburb of Washington.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.