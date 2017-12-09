PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are delaying a decision about whether to adopt a new wolf management plan that could eventually open the door for a wolf hunt.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday decided to delay a vote on the plan that had been scheduled for January. It’s not clear when the commission will vote.

Commissioners made the decision following an hour of testimony from environmental groups, hunters and ranchers.

Environmentalists say Oregon still has a wolf recovery program with a wolf population that can’t sustain hunting.

Hunters and ranchers say Oregon’s proposed plan doesn’t do enough to stop wolf attacks on livestock.

Bounty hunters wiped out wolves in Oregon 70 years ago. Oregon now has an estimated wolf population of 112 wolves.

