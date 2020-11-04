Oregon voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure to decriminalize the possession of street drugs, becoming the first state to embrace a plan billed as a way to drastically narrow drug arrests.

The result was one of many noteworthy wins for advocates seeking to change drug laws. Oregon also legalized psychedelic mushrooms, which were decriminalized in Washington D.C. as well. New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota each voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 11 other states, plus D.C., which have already done so, and Mississippi legalized it for medical use.

The passage of Oregon’s Measure 110 means the state’s residents will no longer face arrests or prison sentences for carrying small amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamine. The measure, which passed by almost 60%, also lays out a groundwork for addicts to receive treatment as opposed to jail time.

“This is the most significant reform in our nation’s failed drug policies in a generation,” said Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of Drug Policy Alliance, which spent more than $4 million backing the measure. “It’s particularly significant because most people don’t realize that drug possession is the number one arrest in the country.”

Marijuana advocates, meanwhile, said that they hope the wide support for legalization seen on Tuesday will put pressure on Congress to change federal marijuana laws.

“It comes down to fact that marijuana prohibition has been an abject failure,” said Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project. “If you’re not going to punish people harshly for marijuana then you might as well legalize it to control it and regulate and use revenue for important public services.”

Advertising

Marijuana has been legal in Oregon since 2015. Now, thanks to Measure 110, millions of dollars in tax revenue will go toward addiction treatment facilities and a state-supervised fund that will pay for drug programs, treatment and housing.

The measure also reduces drug misdemeanor charges to noncriminal offenses, institutes a $100 fine and requires offenders to be screened for drug addiction. For people caught with large quantities of substances, the penalty has been reduced from a felony charge to a misdemeanor.

“What the Oregon initiative represents is the ability to prioritize giving our loved ones the help, the resources that they need, and shunning criminalization,” Frederique said. “It removes the barriers to treatment and harm reduction and other health services.”

Measure 110 addresses racial inequities in the legal system, Frederique said, because drug charges disproportionately target people of color.

The measure was opposed by the Oregon District Attorneys Association and local drug and addiction organizations. Critics argued that there aren’t enough beds at drug treatment facilities in the state, and some claimed that drug addicts only confront addictions under the threat of imprisonment.

But the initiative also had high-powered backers. In addition to the Drug Policy Alliance’s spending, Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave $500,000, according to the Oregonian.

The Oregon Academy of Family Physicians, Oregon Nurses Association, and the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians endorsed Measure 110, and singer John Legend also boosted its profile when he expressed his support on Twitter.

Frederique said she expects other states to follow Oregon’s lead.

“We expect this victory to inspire other states to follow suit and have their own drug decriminalization policies that prioritize health over punishment,” she said.