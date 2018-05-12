BEND, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys for a central Oregon couple charged with killing their 5-year-old daughter have asked the state to negotiate a settlement.

The Bulletin reports the lawyers for 35-year-old Estevan Garcia and 32-year-old Sacora Horn-Garcia filed court motions last month seeking a settlement conference to avoid trial.

The Redmond couple was arrested in April 2017 on suspicion of intentionally withholding food from their adopted daughter Maliyha Garcia. They have both been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal mistreatment.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and remain in Deschutes County jail.

Authorities say the child died of emaciation in December 2016. According to court documents, an intentional lack of food and medical attention contributed to her death.

The attorneys involved in the case declined to comment.

