BEND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in an Oregon county could soon see changes to the county’s approach toward its existing policy on marijuana.

The Bend Bulletin reports Deschutes County’s community development department presented its assessment of county marijuana rules to the Deschutes County Commission Monday during a work session.

The presentation was intended to spearhead discussion on potential changes to county rules.

Commissioner Tammy Baney says the goal is to cut down on the illegal activity she and many rural residents believe is occurring outside of the legal, permitted grows.

Deschutes County implemented its rules for marijuana production, processing, retail and wholesale operations outside urban growth boundaries in 2016. Deschutes County Senior Planner Matt Martin says the rules were always meant to be revisited once the community development department has more information about the newly legal industry.

