SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county sheriff and prosecutor in Oregon are being rebuffed by a state agency in their attempt to get a list of medical marijuana grow sites, the latest case of friction over marijuana between local and state officials.

On Thursday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and Sheriff Shane Nelson questioned the Oregon Health Authority’s explanation for refusing to provide the list. The officials, who say they need it to help identify illegal grow sites, told OHA official Carole Yann that her reasons for withholding the list seem baseless.

Hummel said in a letter to Yann that providing the addresses of medical marijuana grow sites does not run afoul of Oregon statutory law. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.