MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The former head of a public charter school in Medford has agreed to a $5,500 fine after the Oregon ethics commission found 22 instances of ethics law violations.

The Mail Tribune reports the state commission will set the final fine amount for Joe VonDoloski when it meets Friday in Salem.

The commission launched an investigation last year after the Logos Public Charter School ended a contract with VonDoloski’s consulting company. Western Collegiate Consulting had won a $1.5 million contract with the school a month after VonDoloski resigned as executive director.

The school had contracted the company to provide employee management services and to oversee payroll and benefits distribution.

VonDoloski did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment Wednesday.

