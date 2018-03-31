PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon coffee company is shutting down after nearly 118 years in business.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Portland-based Boyd Coffee Company will lay off about 230 workers, including 135 in Oregon.
Boyd Vice President Ann Nordquist said Friday the layoffs will be complete by Oct. 1.
The company was acquired by Texas-based Farmer Bros. Co. in August for $58.6 million. Both companies supply coffee to restaurants, hotels and convenience stores.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
Nordquist says operations are moving to Texas.
Farmer Bros. says it will continue to market the Boyd’s brand.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com