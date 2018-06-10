SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have extended for two more weeks a limited no-drink advisory for tap water in Oregon’s capital city.

Salem has been dealing with a toxic algae bloom in an area reservoir since May 29, reissuing a warning on June 2 that will now extend through most of the month.

They’re cautioning children, the elderly and those with health issues to avoid drinking tap water until tests come back clear.

Though recent tests have passed muster with EPA guidelines, the city says it’s extending the advisory out of caution given that the algal bloom in its water source remains active.

Drinking water with such cyanotoxins can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, and possible liver and kidney damage.