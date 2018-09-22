BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s marijuana regulators have canceled the license of a grower whose operation was linked to a butane honey oil explosion that burned two people.

The Bulletin reports the Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced Friday that High Cascade Farms will have its recreational marijuana producer license canceled for 13 violations.

Seven of the 13 violations relate to misrepresentation in the statewide database used to track marijuana plants and seeds.

In one instance, someone at the farm — using the account tied to employee Andrew Heller — reported two marijuana plants as destroyed because of pests. But the commission says those plant tags were recovered from the scene of a butane honey oil explosion March 18 at a Bend duplex.

Charles Ringo, who is listed as president and secretary of High Cascade’s holding company, Byzantium Corp., couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com