Oregon’s law against drunk driving is one of the narrowest in the country, but a bill that awaits Gov. Tina Kotek’s signature could change that, allowing Oregon to join 46 other states that prosecute drivers when they’re impaired by any drug.

Right now, Oregon defines driving under the influence of intoxicants, or DUII, as something that happens when a driver is impaired only by alcohol, inhalants, psilocybin, cannabis or controlled substances — not over-the-counter medications such as cough syrup or combinations of drugs that can impair people when mixed.

House Bill 2316 — pushed by the Oregon District Attorneys Association — earned bipartisan support in the 2023 Legislature, with only one House Democrat voting against it, and would affect the 25,000 people a year in Oregon who are arrested for DUII, and their victims. According to Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services, 387 people in 2021 were killed in crashes involving someone who was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Advocates said the bill would close a loophole that has allowed some drivers to escape prosecution when toxicology reports have shown an over-the-counter medication in their system in combination with alcohol or other drugs. In those cases, defense attorneys have argued that it is impossible to tell which substance caused the driver to be impaired, said Kimberly McCullough, legislative director for the Oregon Department of Justice, in testimony to lawmakers in January.

“This type of argument happens on a regular basis, as it is uncommon for someone with a drug-related DUII to only have one drug in their urine or blood,” she said.

Cate Duke, a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said the change is necessary to ensure safer streets in Oregon.

“A lot of the over-the-counter medications, if taken as prescribed, don’t cause a problem, but if you abuse them they can cause you to be very impaired,” Duke said. “If you have somebody who’s injured or killed in a crash by someone who is impaired on one of these substances, you won’t see the same level of justice.”

She said it’s time for Oregon to recognize an issue most of the country has already addressed.

“We need people to understand that there are risks involved any time you put something into your body,” Duke said. “When something terrible happens, lives can change in the blink of an eye. You can’t take that back, you can’t fix that. No amount of sorry makes it go away.”

Four previous versions of the bill failed, starting in 2013. Opponents included the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Oregon Trucking Association, whose representatives argued lawmakers risked expanding the definition of intoxicants too broadly. “Are we closing a loophole, or are we opening up another broad landscape to categorize every non-food substance as an intoxicant?” asked Waylon Buchan, a lobbyist for truckers, in 2019. “Because a Tums is not an intoxicant.”

The 2023 version of the bill grants exceptions if a driver is found to have followed the warnings and instructions on a prescription or over-the-counter medicine — or if they had an unexpected, adverse reaction.

Mae Lee Browning, legislative director for the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said her group still had reservations.

“The issue with the ‘any drug’ bill is that it expands it to things like Benadryl, over-the-counter stuff, prescription stuff,” said Browning. “Everyone is on some sort of medication. We’re concerned about the expansion of traffic stops and what that might mean.”

Impaired driving has been in the news repeatedly since May 18, when the driver of a semitruck is accused of crashing into a Ford Econoline on Interstate 5 near Albany and killing seven farmworkers. The driver, Lincoln Clayton Smith, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include driving under the influence of intoxicants.

On June 25, a driver struck a car while being chased by Gresham police, killing 40-year-old driver Jennifer Parise and injuring her husband, a passenger. Police said Nathan Franklin Jr. rear-ended the couple’s carwhile fleeing a traffic stop. He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving.

Just over two weeks later, a driver with gunshot wounds T-boned a car with 11-year-old Ryan Ambrose inside. The driver, identified as Duprie Smith, was allegedly going more than 80 mph in Portland, according to court documents. The boy died in the hospital. Smith faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and first-degree manslaughter.

And on Saturday, youth librarian Jeanie Diaz was killed at a Portland bus stop after a driver allegedly jumped the curb. The driver, identified as Kevin Michael Scott, also faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and first-degree manslaughter.

It’s not clear what substances may have impaired the drivers in the four crashes, and their cases won’t be affected by HB 2316. If Kotek signs the bill into law — a spokesperson for her office declined to say if she will, noting the governor reads all bills first — the soonest it would go into effect is January.

Rep. Farrah Chaichi, D-Aloha, was the lone vote against the bill. Chaichi was also the only lawmaker to say no to House Bill 2645, which would close a Measure 110 loophole on fentanyl possession, allowing misdemeanor charges. It also awaits the governor’s signature.

While toughening the DUII law against motorists, HB 2316 also would lower the fines and penalties for bicyclists accused of DUII, who face the same punishments as motorists under current law. That includes the suspension of their driver’s licenses. The less severe consequences would not apply to e-bikes.

– Austin De Dios; adedios@oregonian.com; @austindedios; 503-319-9744

