SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill set to go in front of the Oregon Legislature could relieve teachers of overcrowded classrooms.

The Statesman Journal reports the bill would require school districts to discuss class size along with salaries, benefits and other topics when making budget decisions.

The Oregon Department of Education says Oregon has some of the largest classes nationwide, with an average of 25 students per class.

The department’s 2016 Class Size Report says there were more than 450 math classes in the state with more than 36 students per class in 2014-15, plus more than 70 science classes with more than 46 students.

The report says more than 20 percent of kindergarten classes had more than 26 students.

A public hearing and possible work session on the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com