EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Several Oregon state agencies are investigating a manufactured home park for seniors in Eugene, amid complaints that it cheated some residents out of thousands of dollars.

The Register-Guard reports that those investigating the Falcon Wood Village park include the Department of Justice and the Department of Consumer and Business Services.

The newspaper says it identified five cases from 2010 to 2013 in which residents agreed to allow the park to sell their homes for them — only to receive a small fraction of the ultimate selling price. Some of the residents were in difficult financial straits when they agreed to the sales.

After an internal audit, the park’s owner, Chicago-based Equity Lifestyle Properties, fired its regional manager in Oregon in January. It says it’s cooperating with investigators.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com