NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Coast Aquarium is caring for a tropical bird believed to have made it more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) to the Oregon coast by way of last weekend’s windstorms.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that the aquarium plans to take the brown booby to a rescue group in Southern California.

Aquarium spokeswoman Sally Compton says fewer than 20 brown boobies have ever been found on Oregon’s coast.

Compton says they’re usually found in tropical or subtropical areas off the coast of Central America or Mexico.

The aquarium’s staff thinks last weekend’s coastal gusts of up to 75 mph (120 kph) must have carried the large, brown bird with a blue bill to Oregon.

A Newport-area couple found the stranded bird April 8 near South Beach State Park.

