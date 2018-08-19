PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A juvenile salmon shark died after becoming stranded on a northern Oregon beach despite rescue efforts by a nearby aquarium.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 3.5-foot (1-meter) female shark was discovered Saturday morning struggling in the surf at Sunset Beach, about 86 miles (138 kilometers) northwest of Portland.

The Seaside Aquarium was alerted to the shark and sent a team to try to rescue the animal. The team repeatedly tried to return the shark to the water, but it became beached each time.

An aquarium spokeswoman says the rescuers then moved the shark to a holding tank and took it to the aquarium. The shark died a few hours later before it could be moved into a larger tank.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com