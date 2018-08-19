PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A juvenile salmon shark died after becoming stranded on a northern Oregon beach despite rescue efforts by a nearby aquarium.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 3.5-foot (1-meter) female shark was discovered Saturday morning struggling in the surf at Sunset Beach, about 86 miles (138 kilometers) northwest of Portland.
The Seaside Aquarium was alerted to the shark and sent a team to try to rescue the animal. The team repeatedly tried to return the shark to the water, but it became beached each time.
An aquarium spokeswoman says the rescuers then moved the shark to a holding tank and took it to the aquarium. The shark died a few hours later before it could be moved into a larger tank.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Wary of taking the fall, White House counsel cooperates with Mueller VIEW
- Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com