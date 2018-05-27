KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who acknowledged he had been driving drunk when he caused the death of a Klamath Falls woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Herald and News reports that 22-year-old Austin Christopher Haynes pleaded guilty to multiple charges May 11 in connection with the crash that killed 66-year-old Terry Paulette Kirwan and endangered the lives of several others.

Haynes entered an oncoming traffic lane Nov. 10, 2017, and struck a minivan occupied by Kirwan in the passenger seat and a 58-year-old male driver, who was hospitalized but survived.

The newspaper reports that Haynes failed multiple sobriety tests and acknowledged he was intoxicated at the scene. Haynes initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in January but changed his plea as part of a deal.

