KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Ketchikan City Council approved an ordinance that would ban intentionally feeding various types of birds, including eagles.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the ordinance, approved by council last week, would prohibit the feeding of wild bald eagles, gulls, ravens and crows within city limits.

The ordinance would also prohibit allowing others to feed those birds on one’s property. It calls for fines of up to $500.

The ordinance, which is only in first reading, will go into effect if it passes an additional round of voting when it returns to the council in second reading.

The next Ketchikan City Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20.

