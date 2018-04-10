CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has extended an executive order allowing physicians from the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center to treat patients at outside facilities while the flood-damaged VA hospital is being renovated.

Other hospitals agreed to let VA providers use their facilities after a burst pipe in July caused severe flooding at the VA hospital. But under New Hampshire licensing rules, doctors with out-of-state medical licenses can only practice at the VA hospital.

Sununu issued an executive order in August to temporarily lift those requirements until April 11. On Tuesday, he extended it another 240 days, or until the effective date of any legislation aimed at doing the same thing.