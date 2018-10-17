LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Orange Is the New Black” is fading to black after its upcoming seventh season.
Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series’ 2019 end, which was confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman.
In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrap-up to the comedy-drama set in a women’s prison.
Actress Kate Mulgrew said she’ll miss being with a “groundbreaking” TV series.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
“Orange Is the New Black” was inspired by Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in federal prison.
The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honors, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.
The last season’s 2019 release date for “Orange Is the New Black” wasn’t announced.