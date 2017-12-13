LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at January’s Golden Globes.
Morgan Freeman made the announcement for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during its broadcast of the “Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special” Wednesday on NBC.
HFPA President Meher Tatna called Winfrey “one of the most respected and admired figures today” and “one of the most influential women of our time” in a statement Wednesday.
The DeMille Award is given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.” Past recipients include Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Winfrey will receive the award during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 7, 2018.