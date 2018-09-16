Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A new commemorative stamp from the U.S. Postal Service honors first responders across the country, including firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel who assisted during a wildfire and a deadly mudslide in the Montecito, California, area.

KSBY-TV reports that media giant and Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey gave local first responders a personal thanks during a Friday stamp ceremony.

The stamp depicts a firefighter, paramedic and police officer in red, white and blue.

Winfrey described the first responders who worked during the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 mudslide as brave and undaunted.

Teen Lauren Cantin, who was rescued from mud by first responders, sang “God Bless America” at the ceremony. Her father and brother were killed in the mudslide.

___

Information from: KSBY-TV, http://www.ksby.com/

The Associated Press