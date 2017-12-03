TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Residents of Honduras’ capital are bracing for more demonstrations after a night of pot-banging protests over the long-delayed vote count in last week’s presidential elections.
The sound of bottle-rockets, clanging pots and chants echoed through Tegucigalpa late Saturday, and the opposition plans a march Sunday to protest alleged vote fraud against opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla. He’s calling for a re-do of the election.
President Juan Orlando Hernandez leads the partial vote count and his government has imposed a curfew after days of demonstrations. On Saturday, his administration lifted it slightly — just for the country’s two main tourist areas, the Bay Islands and the Mayan ruins of Copan.
Clashes between protesters and troops have left at least one person dead.
