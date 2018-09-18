BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s opposition says it is better off in the wake of a Turkey-Russia deal on a demilitarized zone around Idlib province compared to periods following the defeat of rebels in other parts of the country.
Opposition figures said Tuesday the deal will spare Idlib a government offensive, while a pro-government newspaper said state institutions will return to Idlib before the end of 2018.
The government has vowed to eventually regain control of all Syrian territories.
After weeks of massing troops around Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria, the leaders of Russia and Turkey agreed on Monday to establish a demilitarized zone around the province.
The move spared the province that is home to some 3 million people and 60,000 insurgents a fate similar to other areas captured by troops earlier this year.