The Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A key anti-government leader in Venezuela says the nation’s fractured opposition is advancing in its efforts to unite around a new plan of action.

Henrique Capriles says in an interview with The Associated Press that meetings in recent weeks with other anti-government leaders have been productive.

The former presidential candidate and ex-governor says the opposition’s challenge now is to unite teachers, nurses and other frustrated Venezuelans who have recently begun holding small protests around the nation to project a single political message.

He acknowledged the opposition has struggled to mobilize disenchanted voters but said now is the time to unite or “we’ll disappear.”

He also said that Venezuela’s crippling economic crisis could soon force embattled President Nicolas Maduro back to the negotiating table.

