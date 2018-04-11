LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Opponents of a bill aimed at cracking down on criminal gang activity in Kentucky are making a last effort to derail it when the legislature returns to work.

The opponents gathered Wednesday at the Louisville Urban League.

Pastor David Snardon says the measure would unfairly target minority neighborhoods, putting more people in prison for longer sentences.

He says the bill’s methods aren’t backed up by proven best practices.

Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds says what’s needed is more services at the “front end” to keep youngsters away from gangs.

The bill — backed by law enforcement — would make it a felony for adults to recruit young gang members and require them to serve most of their sentences.

It could come up for a Senate vote as soon as Friday.