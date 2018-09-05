TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — One of Republican Kris Kobach’s main opponents says he’s not qualified to be Kansas governor because of his tough stance on illegal immigration.
Independent candidate Greg Orman said Wednesday during a candidate forum that Kobach does not understand how the state’s agricultural economy relies on immigrant labor.
Orman, a Kansas City-area businessman, and the Democratic nominee, state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka, said illegal immigration is largely a federal issue that requires comprehensive reforms from Washington.
Kobach brushed off the criticism. He has made fighting illegal immigration a key issue in his campaign and argued that states can set policies to discourage it. He said he would be the first governor to seriously tackle the issue.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New book reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's 27-year-old secretary and gatekeeper to the president?
Orman told Kobach that immigration is only a “red meat issue” for fellow conservatives.