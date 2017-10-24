ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man wants county officials to pay the legal bills opponents of a proposed landfill incurred in their decades-long battle against the project.
The Mallard Lake landfill was proposed in 1978 for a 13-acre (5-hectare) site just northeast of Anderson, but local residents formed the Killbuck Concerned Citizens Association to fight it.
The Herald Bulletin reports one association member, Bill Kutschera, is pressing for Madison County to pay the group’s remaining $13,000 in legal bills.
The county’s planning commission issued a special-use exception for the proposed landfill in 1982. State environmental officials later approved a state permit for the site.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
But the landfill fight ended last year when the proposed site was sold and none of the buyers said they had any interest of pursuing a landfill there.
___
Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com