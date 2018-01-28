PITTSBURGH (AP) — A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills — each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose — is coming to Pittsburgh.
The National Safety Council will host an unveiling of the memorial during a private event Monday at the William Pitt Student Union. It will then open to public on Tuesday.
The memorial was initially launched in Chicago in November. It’s also due to make stops in Atlanta, Ohio and Washington D.C. later this year.
The nonprofit organization calls the wall “Prescribed to Death: A Memorial to the Victims of the Opioid Crisis.” A machine carves a new pill on site every 24 minutes to represent the frequency of fatal overdoses.
