COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An opera company and an orchestra are teaming up to tell the story of Ohio’s worst weather disaster.
The production to premiere in just over a year focuses on the 1913 flood and its lasting effects in the state capital.
The Columbus Foundation on Wednesday announced a $150,000 arts innovation grant to help fund the production titled “The Flood.”
The work is a collaboration of Opera Columbus and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra.
Most Read Stories
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
- Seattle settles with 2 former library guards who sued over kisses, spanking
The disaster unfolded in March 1913 as several days of rain flooded all of Ohio’s rivers and streams. More than 20,000 homes were destroyed and at least 400 people died.
The same weather system led to significant flooding in more than a dozen states, from Illinois through Connecticut.