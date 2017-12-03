COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio opera company is auditioning singers online for an upcoming production, with plans to create a virtual chorus synced to a live orchestra.
Opera Columbus is looking for singers of all types for next April’s performance of Orphee et Eurdice, a 1762 composition by Christoph Willibald Gluck.
Singers have until Jan. 15 to submit audition videos. One hundred entries will be selected to be projected onto the set during performances.
Peggy Kriha Dye, Opera Columbus artistic director, says the company is looking to innovate and transform the way the opera is presented and experienced.
The opera is being produced with Against the Grain Theatre in Toronto, Ontario and Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Alberta.