ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin in the federal corruption trial of the mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city.
Prosecutors say Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski ran a pay-to-play scheme. He’s accused of trading more than $150,000 in city contracts for campaign donations that fueled his aborted runs for governor and U.S. Senate.
The Democrat says he’s innocent. His attorney says prosecutors are peddling a “false narrative” about Pawlowski.
A jury will hear opening statements on Monday in Allentown.
Pawlowski faces accusations of fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. The most serious charges carry a maximum prison term of 20 years each.
The mayor won re-election in November and began his fourth term this month.