BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her infant son is going on trial.

Opening statements and testimony are set for Monday in the trial of Miranda Hopkins. She’s accused in the January death of 7-week-old Jaxon Hopkins.

Court documents indicate Hopkins suggested that her baby could have been smothered accidentally by one of her other two children, both of whom are autistic. Hopkins lived in the town of Troy with Jaxson and two other sons, ages 6 and 8.

Police say Hopkins had been drinking whisky and told investigators that she must have “blacked out.” She said she awoke to find her baby cold and “beat to hell.” The baby’s cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.