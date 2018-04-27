CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University is holding a grand opening for a renovated boathouse at Campus Lake.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the recently completed project was possible because of a $1 million donation from alumnus Ralph Becker. He made the donation during the middle of the state budget impasse, when the Carbondale campus was struggling to keep up with basic maintenance.

The boathouse was built in the late 1950s, and generations of students have fond memories.

Troy Vaughn, recreational sports and services director, says the boathouse and efforts to remove toxic algae from the lake will get people excited again about Campus Lake.

The boathouse is now known as Becker Pavilion. The grand opening is Saturday.

