After casting votes in closely watched primary races for governor, Georgia voters Tuesday will find plenty of contests further down the ballot that ultimately will shape the fall general elections.

Open seats for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and insurance commissioner resulted in competitive primary races for both Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Georgia’s GOP state school superintendent was battling for re-election against an old political foe.

Five Georgia congressmen also faced primary opposition from within their own parties.

Here’s a look at the key down-ballot races in Georgia:

___

FILLING VACANCIES

A number of Republicans and Democrats were running for open statewide seats being vacated by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp so they could run for governor.

The open race for lieutenant governor drew three Republicans: state Sen. David Shafer of Duluth; former state Sen. Rick Jeffares of Locust Grove and former state Rep. Geoff Duncan of Cumming. On the Democratic ballot were two businesswomen from Marietta, Sarah Riggs Amico and Triana Arnold James.

Primary races for secretary of state drew four GOP contenders: former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle, state Rep. Buzz Brockway of Lawrenceville, state Sen. Josh McKoon of Columbus, and state Rep. Brad Raffensperger of Johns Creek. On the Democratic side were former U.S. Rep. John Barrow of Athens, former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler of Lithonia, and former Rockdale County tax commissioner R.J. Hadley of Conyers.

Republican Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens opted against seeking re-election, leaving another vacancy to fill. Hudgens endorsed his former top deputy, Jay Florence of Norcross, in a GOP primary that also included pharmacist Tracy Jordan of Hoschton and Jim Beck of Carrollton, Hudgens’ former chief of staff and a lobbyist. Also running were two Atlanta Democrats: health care advocate Cindy Zeldin and insurance agent Janice Laws.

___

SCHOOL CHIEF SHOWDOWN

State School Superintendent Richard Woods was fighting to keep his job in a Republican primary race against the man who gave up the office four years ago.

John Barge stepped aside as Georgia’s school chief in 2014 to unsuccessfully challenge Gov. Nathan Deal’s re-election. Barge ran to win back his old office after serving as the local school superintendent in coastal McIntosh County.

___

HOUSE INFIGHTING

Ahead of the fall election battle for control of the U.S. House, five of Georgia’s incumbent congressmen faced opposition from within their own parties. Many of the challengers touted military service.

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Lithonia faced Juan Parks in metro Atlanta’s 4th District. Parks of Lithonia is a Marine Corps veteran who now works as a JROTC high school instructor.

Seeking his first re-election in west Georgia’s 3rd District, freshman Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point was challenged by fellow Republican Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg, a former Army helicopter pilot. Marine Corps veteran Shane Hazel of Cumming was taking on Rep. Rob Woodall of Lawrenceville in the GOP primary for the 7th District in metro Atlanta.

Two GOP businessmen signed up to challenge Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Monroe in eastern Georgia’s 10th District. Bradley Griffin of Newborn is a former Army Ranger turned businessman. Joe Hunt of Watkinsville is a vice president for the fast-food chain Zaxby’s.

In eastern Georgia’s 12th District, Rep. Rick Allen of Augusta faced a Republican primary rematch with Eugene Yu of Evans, a former military police officer and sheriff’s deputy making his third attempt for the seat.

___

TARGET: HANDEL

Four Democrats were seeking a shot at a fall challenge to Georgia’s newest member of Congress.

Republican Rep. Karen Handel won the most expensive U.S. House race in history not quite a year ago. Her chief opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, proved a surprise threat in a 2017 special election for a district long considered safe for the GOP. But Ossoff passed on a rematch in suburban Atlanta’s 6th District this year, when Handle must seek re-election.

Bobby Kaple of Alpharetta, a former Atlanta TV news anchor, quit his job to run as a Democrat. Another Democratic contender, Lucy McBath of Marietta, is a gun control activist whose teenage son was fatally shot in Florida in 2012.

The Democratic primary race also included businessman Kevin Abel of Sandy Springs and Steven Knight Griffin of Atlanta, a former policy worker at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Handel of Roswell ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

___

PSC CHALLENGE

The newest member of the state commission that regulates Georgia utilities faced a primary challenge by a fellow Republican.

Tricia Pridemore of Marietta was appointed by the governor to fill a vacant seat on the Public Service Commission in February. Her GOP primary opponent for the District 5 PSC seat was John Hitchins III, who describes himself as a conservationist and a solar advocate.

The district covers portions of western Georgia, but all PSC members are elected statewide.