BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — With the weather turning warm and dry, North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan.

Burn bans this time of year are not unusual — the heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is prone to wildfires before the spring green-up.

All open burning including campfires is banned. The use of portable grills is allowed but extreme caution is advised.

The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers 25 square miles in portions of Burleigh, Emmons, and Morton counties. It’s a popular area for anglers, campers and other outdoor recreationists.