ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The gubernatorial campaign of “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon learned a hard lesson about New York state geography when it misspelled the name of the city of Ithaca in an email to supporters.

The Democrat’s campaign repeatedly spelled the city “Ithica” in Friday’s email, which invited voters to an event with Nixon on Sunday in the upstate city.

Nixon is challenging two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary. A Cuomo campaign aide ridiculed the mistake, tweeting that while Nixon’s “Sex and the City” character may have never left Manhattan, someone trying to play the role of governor should be able to hire better writers.

Nixon’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to questions about the email.