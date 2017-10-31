TORONTO (AP) — An Ontario actress wants to file a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago, if she can proceed without her name being made public.
Her proposed statement of claim released Tuesday alleges she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto. The actress says Weinstein overpowered her in a hotel suite, pushed her onto a bed and exposed himself and performed oral sex on her without her consent.
The woman’s lawyers will seek a judge’s order keeping her name secret, saying she might not proceed if it is made public.
She is seeking millions in damages, claiming mental distress.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
Weinstein’s representative could not immediately be reached for comment.