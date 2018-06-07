Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters have responded to a bustling area of New York City where a fire burst out of a manhole.

Video of the Thursday fire shows smoke billowing out of lower Manhattan’s Chelsea Market. WABC-TV reports the fire was reported to authorities around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The New York Fire Department says the fire was under control about an hour later and no injuries were reported.

A large mess of tangled and charred wires were found after the flames were extinguished.

Traffic wasn’t impacted due to ongoing construction in the area of the fire. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

