BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The BASF, Monsanto and DuPont companies are now offering online training sessions for applicators of the controversial weed killer dicamba in North Dakota.

New federal rules classify dicamba as a restricted-use herbicide, and applicators need training. The new rules are in response to complaints around the country of dicamba drift damaging neighboring crops.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the online training is for potential applicators who couldn’t attend training sessions held around the state earlier this year.

Links to the online training are on the state Agriculture Department’s website.