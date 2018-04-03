WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University has launched its rebranded version of for-profit, online-based Kaplan University after a year of controversy over the program’s quality.

Purdue Global’s website launched Monday. Purdue officially acquired Kaplan in March in order to expand its online education offerings. Purdue Global is based in Indianapolis but has about 30,000 students, more than 2,000 faculty members and 15 campuses.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says the online university will be able to reach nontraditional students who can’t come to a traditional campus.

Purdue Global Chancellor Betty Vandenbosh says the online program will focus on educating adults older than 24.

After the deal was announced last year, Purdue faculty expressed concerns that integrating Kaplan into the university could lower the value of a traditional Purdue degree and the university’s reputation.