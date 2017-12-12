BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department at the end of the month is deactivating an online map it set up in June to help drought-impacted farmers and ranchers.

The Drought Hotline map was launched to help connect producers in need of hay and those with hay to sell, or pasture or hay land to rent. It will be deactivated on Dec. 29.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the map has had participants from 33 states and two Canadian provinces, and it’s been viewed 11,000 times.

Much of central and western North Dakota was mired in severe, extreme and even exceptional drought during the growing season.