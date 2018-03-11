JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau School District students have decided to reevaluate the nickname they chose for their new combined sports teams because an online resource has a derogatory definition.

KTOO Public Media of Juneau reported Sunday that students from both Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools sent the nickname Thunder Bears back to the committee that selected it. The website UrbanDictionary.com — known to be raunchy — defines Thunder Bears as a term for people who drink too much, “usually of Native American descent.”

The website, which allows public submissions, had three definitions for Thunder Bears as of Sunday. The meaning in question was written in 2004.

Juneau-Douglas sophomore Katie McKenna said she heard someone using the term offensively in class last week. She said she’s concerned the nickname could promote racist stereotypes.

