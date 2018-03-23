PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An Onida woman has admitted scamming a Pierre Walmart out of about $3,200 worth of merchandise.

Thirty-five-year-old Jill Kenzy told the judge she swapped a bar-code sticker indicating a lower-cost item for more expensive pieces of merchandise while going through a self-checkout lane.

Kenzy said she used the technique about half a dozen times. The Capital Journal reports that an alert employee finally caught her on Jan. 9.

Kenzy reached a deal with prosecutors under which she pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft and agreed to pay restitution. She faces up to two years in prison at her sentencing on April 24.

Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com