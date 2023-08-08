When the House formally censured Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., in November 2021, it was the first time in more than a decade that the punishment had been handed out on the floor. Less than two years elapsed before the next censure — and more attempts are on the way.

No president had been impeached for 130 years before Bill Clinton faced charges by the Republican-controlled House in 1998. Donald Trump was then impeached twice — doubling the number of presidential impeachments. Now, many Republicans are working to impeach President Joe Biden.

Proposals to censure lawmakers and impeach members of the Biden administration are piling up quickly in the House in an illustration of how once-solemn acts are becoming almost routine as the two parties seize on these procedures as part of their political combat. And the trend is only likely to intensify given the enmity between Republicans and Democrats over a new federal indictment brought against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the GOP’s desire to even the score.

The proliferation of censures and cries for impeachment is troubling to some who see it as a threat to the standing of the institution as well as diminishing the weight such punishments are supposed to carry. Censure is the congressional penalty just below expulsion.

“I think it further deteriorates everyone’s faith in the institution,” said Steve Israel, a former eight-term member of the House from New York and a top Democratic strategist. “Everything becomes political theater.”

“Both sides regarded censure as a last resort that should be insulated from political whim,” Israel said of his time in Congress. “We were careful not to rush to judgment.”

But it is a truism of the contemporary Congress that once one party does something the other sees as a breach, the aggrieved party will return fire once it gets the chance — and perhaps even take things up a notch. Tit for tat is the coin of the congressional realm.

That was evident when House Democrats twice impeached Trump despite furious GOP objections that Republicans would move to return the favor at their first opportunity after regaining control of the House. And they have.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a far-right firebrand from Colorado, essentially sought to have Biden impeached in June without so much as an investigation. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, another far-right Republican, had earlier filed her own articles of impeachment against the president.

After sidestepping Boebert, House Republicans are now conducting what they characterize as an “inquiry” into a potential impeachment, one that is likely to gain steam in the GOP backlash to the new indictment. And it is not just Biden in their sights but other administration officials including the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, even though there is no chance any would be convicted in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Lawmakers across Capitol Hill saw this coming.

“I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader.

“Impeachment ought to be rare,” he said, adding, “This is not good for the country.”

As for censures, Speaker Kevin McCarthy embraced meting out that penalty to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a former Intelligence Committee chair who led the first impeachment prosecution of Trump.

The censure, brought forward by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, a strong supporter of Trump, accused Schiff of lying and spreading distortions in his investigation of the president. Some Republicans were clearly uncomfortable with the idea of censuring Schiff, and the move failed on its first attempt. But after Luna dropped a proposed $16 million fine from her resolution, Republicans pushed through the censure on a party-line vote in June.

Far from hanging his head in ignominy, Schiff said he welcomed the vote as a badge of honor that proved he was effective. It provided a fundraising boost for his campaign for a Senate seat and should he ultimately win, it will probably be seen as a turning point in his effort to succeed ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Since that censure, multiple other resolutions have been introduced, including a Republican one to censure Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who was chair of the special committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Another Republican-sponsored effort targets Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., for referring to Israel as a “racist state” — a statement she has withdrawn.

A newly introduced Democratic censure resolution takes aim at Greene for “hateful rhetoric” and a series of other acts, including showing sexually explicit photos of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, at a recent hearing examining his business ventures.

Rep. Becca Balint, a first-term Democrat from Vermont and the resolution’s author, said she was initially reluctant to introduce the censure resolution against Greene but ultimately felt she had to act upon arriving in Congress and finding the atmosphere so politically poisonous.

“At what point do we try to have some accountability?” she asked.

Greene dismissed the censure attempt as a fundraising ploy.

Democrats are also pressing to censure Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., for blatantly lying to voters about his life story.

The rise in censure attempts is marked. Before Gosar was censured in 2021 for circulating a video on social media that depicted a violent attack against a Democratic congresswoman, the previous one was the 2010 censure of Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., a once-powerful committee chair. He was the subject of a bipartisan vote to reprimand him for financial misconduct after a lengthy ethics investigation. Two censures preceding his came in 1983 for sexual misconduct with House pages. Earlier censures also followed such serious charges as bribery, fraud and assaults on colleagues.

But the standards for both censure and impeachment are changing, and some lawmakers see it as a step in the wrong direction.

“I just think we need to try to work out our political differences and not use tools like impeachment to try to redress our grievances,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “I don’t think it is a healthy sign for us to be resorting to the ultimate weapon.”

“But democracy is messy,” he added, “and we are demonstrating that every day.”