TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knows what he’ll be doing on his first night out of office next year: Seeing Bruce Springsteen on Broadway.

The term-limited Republican and avid Springsteen fan announced his plans Monday during a TV appearance on “Good Day New York” on the city’s Fox affiliate.

Christie’s term ends on Jan. 16. He and his wife plan to see “The Boss” the following evening.

When asked if Springsteen knows Christie is coming, the governor said “he’ll know when he sees it.”

Christie has attended more than 140 Springsteen concerts. But the singer’s intimate Broadway show features him performing several songs alone on stage and telling stories about growing up.