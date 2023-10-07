Russia’s hard-liners are rattling the nuclear saber vigorously these days, on television and in academic journals, arguing that an atomic blast — in Ukraine, in Europe or maybe in a test over Siberia — is the only way to restore the West’s fear of Russian might.

But so far, President Vladimir Putin is not joining the chorus.

He’s not exactly shedding his bellicose approach to the West, but these days, when it comes to nuclear weapons, he seems to relish the role of the coolheaded decider, even as he keeps the threat of a nuclear strike alive.

Discerning Putin’s motives is always a perilous undertaking, but U.S. and European officials say there are several possible explanations for Putin’s more nuanced approach to nuclear weapons.

He may have been chastened by the backlash a year ago, when U.S. officials were deeply worried about a potential nuclear detonation, and China and India, among others, warned that there was no justification for using nuclear weapons.

He is also feeling more confident on the battlefield in Ukraine, regularly bragging about Ukraine’s stalled counteroffensive, lessening the need to rely on nuclear threats. Polls show that despite support for the war in Ukraine, Russians broadly disapprove of the possible use of nuclear weapons.

And he may be holding off, some intelligence officials say, so that if he decides to issue new threats in the future, he is taken seriously.

Whatever the reasons, Putin refused to take the bait Thursday when a prominent Russian political scientist rose from the front row of a conference in Sochi and lamented to Putin that “deterrence isn’t working anymore.”

The United States and its allies were no longer sufficiently afraid of Russia’s nuclear might, said Sergei Karaganov, whose commentary is often influential in the Kremlin. Isn’t it time, he asked the Russian leader, “to lower the threshold and go firmly but quickly up the escalation ladder to deter and sober up our partners?”

Putin, who a year ago was issuing nuclear threats of his own, said he was familiar with Karaganov’s proposals, which include hitting “a bunch of targets” with nuclear strikes, but the Russian leader said he saw no need to alter the country’s current nuclear doctrine.

At the same time, Putin casually mentioned that Moscow had successfully tested a menacing new nuclear-powered cruise missile with a global range, one that Russia has advertised as part of a newly invigorated arsenal of strategic nuclear weapons. “No one in their sound mind will use a nuclear weapon against Russia,” Putin said.

The exchange was typical of an emerging dynamic in Moscow, in which Russian hard-liners voice provocative proposals about using or testing nuclear weapons, only for Putin to present himself as a moderating force holding back the more extreme dogs of nuclear war — while never really taking the threat off the table.

“I don’t think we should be lulled into any kind of false complacency,” said Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the former top Russia official at the National Security Council during the Trump administration. “I don’t rule out that he would decide to use a nuclear weapon.”

Hill, in an interview, said that because Putin is cautious about crossing China’s leader, Xi Jinping, “he has to be extraordinarily careful about the circumstances.” Still, even if he never uses the weapons, said Hill, who wrote a biography of Putin, “he wants the psychological impact” of their potential use to affect every decision about the Ukraine war.

Karaganov’s provocation followed other incendiary comments by prominent Russians in the last two weeks that drew new attention to the nuclear threat. One of Putin’s top propagandists, for instance, proposed exploding a nuclear weapon “somewhere over Siberia,” and one of his friends called for Russia to resume nuclear testing in the Arctic to reset the geopolitical order.

The hard-liners argue that increased fear of Russia’s nuclear arsenal will lead the West to back down in its support of Ukraine.

The clamor among aggressive war hawks has grown this year as Washington’s fears about the Kremlin turning to nuclear weapons have waned. At the opening of the Ukraine war, President Joe Biden hesitated to send powerful missiles, tanks, air-defense systems and F-16 fighter jets to arm Ukraine, largely for fear of nuclear escalation by Russia.

But gradually over the past year, Biden and NATO allies have concluded that Putin’s “red lines” were not as bright as they initially feared. Western nations have sent tanks and ever more powerful missiles, and they are training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16. The result has been an on-again, off-again debate in Moscow about what Russia can do to restore a sense of terror in the West and convince Washington that Putin is willing to use his nuclear arsenal.

Even as he presents himself as a purported voice of reason, Putin has been turning up the temperature in his own way. On Thursday, in addition to saying Russia had successfully tested the nuclear-powered cruise missile, Putin dangled the prospect that Russia may revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and noted that he had not yet decided whether Russia should test or not. (The United States has never ratified the decades-old treaty but has observed its provisions.)

From the start, the dark clouds of nuclear escalation have hung over the war in Ukraine, clearing at times, and then sweeping back, often to serve Putin’s agenda of the moment.

In his speech announcing his invasion Feb. 24, 2022, Putin warned countries not to interfere, threatening consequences “such as you have never seen in your entire history,” immediately putting the threat of nuclear weapons use on the table. It was the kind of oblique threat about nuclear weapons that Putin has favored throughout the war.

The apex of Washington’s anxiety came exactly a year ago, when Russia was reeling on the battlefield in Ukraine. Out of desperation, it announced a haphazard mobilization and “annexation” of four eastern Ukrainian regions.

Biden worried aloud that the world faced the “prospect of Armageddon” with Russia, telling surprised supporters in New York one night that he thought the world was at a moment of nuclear peril unlike any since the Cuban missile crisis, six decades ago.

Pentagon and White House officials made a flurry of calls to their Russian counterparts, warning of unspecified but major consequences if a nuclear weapon was detonated.

Although U.S. officials still believe Putin could turn to nuclear weapons in Ukraine under certain circumstances, especially if territory in Crimea were to be retaken, those worries are no longer front of mind.

That has produced the current round of saber rattling inside Russia, with Putin content to let others do the rattling.

Dmitry Medvedev, former president and now deputy chair of the Russian security council, regularly threatens nuclear annihilation if NATO continues to arm and train the Ukrainian military. So do a range of pundits who fill the airwaves every night on state television.

Dmitry Trenin, the former longtime head of the Carnegie Moscow Center, whose affiliation with the U.S.-funded institute ended in 2022 amid his support for the war, gave an interview more than a year ago, republished in the journal Russia in Global Affairs, with the title “Bring Back the Fear!”

In Ukraine, top officials have come to express skepticism that Russia will turn to nuclear weapons.

In a June interview with The Economist, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, predicted Russia would steer clear of carrying out a nuclear strike.

“As the head of intelligence, I’m telling you straight out, it’s not going to happen,” Budanov said. “For all my dislike of the Russian Federation, there are not many idiots running the country.”