GENEVA — An attempt by Saudi Arabia to halt an investigation into human rights abuses in Yemen went down to defeat on Thursday, as news broke that the kingdom’s crown prince said in an upcoming documentary that he bears “all the responsibility” for the killing of the writer Jamal Khashoggi, but denied prior knowledge of the plot.

The twin developments showed that despite backing from the United States under President Donald Trump and Saudi attempts to build international support in an escalating conflict with Iran, the kingdom’s human rights record — and, in particular, the conduct of its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — remains under harsh scrutiny on multiple fronts.

A group of experts, assigned by the United Nations Human Rights Council, has documented atrocities committed by both sides in Yemen’s civil war, and in particular the shattering impact on civilians of airstrikes and other abuses by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels. The investigators, barred from entering Yemen, have interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses, and examined an array of other evidence.

Saudi Arabia sought to cut short the investigation, but on Thursday the nations on the Human Rights Council, meeting in Geneva, voted 22-12 to reject the Saudi effort, with 13 other countries not voting.

That setback came after the release of a preview of a Frontline documentary that addresses the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi at a time when Saudi Arabia hopes memories of the case, and the outrage it provoked, are fading.

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi writer who had criticized the crown prince in opinion articles in The Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly a year ago.

It is unclear whether the comments by Crown Prince Mohammed, 34, made in December, will alter the widespread belief that he authorized the assassination of Khashoggi. A CIA assessment found that the crown prince, a son of the Saudi king, had likely ordered the killing — a conclusion shared by many officials of the United States and other countries.