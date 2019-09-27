KABUL — Outside the high-walled campus of Qala Kashif high school, one of many schools in the Afghan capital that will become polling centers for presidential elections Saturday, sidewalk vendors put away their carts three days before the vote, just to be on the safe side.

“We’re not going to come back until it’s all over,” Javed Khan, 21, who sells homemade vegetable crepes from his cart, said Wednesday. “We all want to vote. This is our country and it is our duty. But everyone is scared.”

Around the corner, a group of older men gathered outside a row of construction workshops, debating whether to vote. Noor Alam, 56, a carpenter who fought against the Soviet army in his youth, said he planned to wait at home most of Saturday morning before making his decision.

“If there are no attacks and things are clear, I’ll go out and vote,” he said. “We lost the chance for peace, and now we need to have elections before we can try again. But it is not worth risking your life.”

Across the city this week, Afghan voters wrestled with the same dilemma. Most agreed that the election, which comes several weeks after peace talks collapsed between U.S. and Taliban officials, could give a decisive boost to launching new talks among Afghans and potentially bringing peace closer.

Yet many said they were fearful of attacks by the Taliban, which has threatened repeatedly to violently target polling places and has denounced the election as a sham. Since the election campaign began early last month, at least 55 people have died in Taliban attacks on election events and candidates’ offices, and the Taliban have continued a spate of attacks across the country.

Advertising

Some voters said the added possibility of fraud, which ruined the country’s last presidential election in 2014, also made it seem less appealing to risk exposing themselves to danger.

On Thursday, the Taliban issued a new warning that all voters should stay away from the polls. The group said it plans to block all roads in the country and target all facilities where voting and other election activities are to take place. Officials have decided to close about 2,400 polling centers for fear of attack. About 5,000 will remain open nationwide.

The number of registered voters is about 9.6 million, but many observers say they expect turnout to be extremely low, due to fear of attack as well as lack of enthusiasm and expectations of fraud.

The two main contestants are President Ashraf Ghani, who is seeking a second five-year term, and Abdullah Abdullah, the government’s chief executive. The last presidential election in 2014, which pitted Ghani against Abdullah, collapsed amid widespread charges of fraud and fears of violent disturbances.

Initial results will be released Oct. 17 and final results three weeks later, but candidates and their supporters are expected to begin announcing partial results and possibly making complaints of fraud Saturday evening. Concerns about fraud favoring Ghani have been raised by Abdullah and other candidates, and Abdullah has said that a clearly fraudulent result will be disputed, potentially triggering a crisis similar to 2014.

The election will be monitored by about 118,000 Afghan observers representing candidates, parties and civic groups, but there will be very few international observers; unlike the past two presidential elections, this one is being run entirely by Afghans.

Advertising

On the shaded lawns of Kabul University earlier this week, students chatting between classes expressed a mix of skepticism, fear and longing to play a civic role in Afghanistan’s struggling democratic system. Several said they knew someone who had been killed in attacks, bombings or had escaped dangerous situations themselves.

“I wish I could vote. It’s our duty to make choices like this, and it’s important for the future of our country, but in this election our vote will not be important,” said Haida Ahmadi, 22, a psychology student. She and a group of female classmates all said that because of the likelihood of fraud and the danger of Taliban attacks, they would be staying home.

Others expressed similar concerns yet had made the opposite decision. One was Yama Sultani, 18, a law student who lost a friend in a suicide bombing near the campus last year. “We cannot just lock ourselves in a room,” he said. “Every morning before I go to school I pray to God in case this is my last day. I will do the same on Saturday.”

Conditions are likely to be much more dangerous in rural provinces where the Taliban have established an intimidating presence or has repeatedly staged attacks. These include Wardak and Ghazni in the east, Kunduz and Baghlan in the north, and Helmand and Farah in the southwest and west.

But even in the capital region of 5.3 million, where thousands of police and other security forces are on high alert for the election and many government officials will vote at local high schools — including Ghani and Abdullah — the preelection chill has been palpable.

In interviews across the city, some voters expressed strong enthusiasm for Ghani, citing his efforts to improve public services and fight corruption, while others expressed disappointment that he had not done more to provide jobs and security. A smaller number said they supported Abdullah, and some said they had not decided whom to support.

But nearly everyone mentioned dual concerns about violence and fraud, and both issues clearly loomed larger than the choice of candidates. In a crowded fruit and vegetable market in west Kabul, a cauliflower seller named Samad Agha, 22, said he voted for the first time five years ago, but that this time, neither he nor anyone in his family will go to the polls.

“My father said that none of us should leave the house on Election Day,” Agha said. “It seems pointless to vote in this situation. There are going to be attacks. No one feels secure and people are deeply worried.”

In a quick-lunch restaurant near the old center of Kabul, a jumble of shops selling bicycles, mattresses, house paint and tools, two off-duty traffic policemen were eating platters of rice and meat. They said they knew many officers who had been killed in Taliban attacks, and that they were uncertain about whether voting would be worth the risk.

“People are confused. They want to know whether this election will help bring peace or just more insecurity,” said one of the policemen, Ahmad Qasim. “If I could talk to the Taliban, I would tell them we are all Afghans and Muslims. They should give up the war, come in and become citizens again. Otherwise more people will just be killed, whether they vote or not.”

In Makrorayan, a large complex of middle-class apartment buildings, a few men shopping or walking home from work said they planned to vote, but several women shook their heads nervously and hurried past.

“I am so sad. I am too scared to vote and so are a lot of my friends,” said a young, well-dressed mother with two tiny children in tow, who gave her name as Darya. “So many people have lost their brothers, their fathers. What we need is peace. Please give us peace. Then we can have elections and decide who will be a good president or not.”

— — —

The Washington Post’s Sayed Salahuddin and Sharif Hassan contributed to this story.